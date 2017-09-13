Vets Struggle To Value Their Business

13 Sep 2017 | 04.28 pm

Taxation and business advisers HLB Sheehan Quinn, which has a strong niche in the veterinary sector, says that the majority of veterinary practice owners have not considered succession planning for their business.

The firm’s survey of 100 vets found that 87% of veterinary practice owners have not had their practice valued in the last two years.

Managing partner Mark Butler observed: “It can be challenging for practice owners to consider what their best options are when considering a strategic plan for their business. Finding suitable partners to join the practice or a purchaser with a view to extracting value requires careful planning. It is important to qualify and maximise the various reliefs that are available.

According to the study, three out of four veterinary practices operate as partnerships and sole traders. Only one-third of survey respondents stated that they would definitely not consider incorporation for their practice.

Butler added: “How a practice is structured is critical to that practice running efficiently and in turn generating the necessary profits to facilitate investment and growth.”

Key Findings

• 51% of veterinary practices in Ireland employ more than 5 employees.

• 55% of vets have not considered succession planning.

• 71% of vet practice owners have not identified potential new partners.

• 24% of vet practices have incorporated or part-incorporated their practice.

• 30% of veterinarian practice owners would not consider selling their business to a corporate chain.

• 53% of practices do not outsource any function, such as accounts or payroll.

• Download Veterinary Practice Survey Report 2017