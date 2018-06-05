Version 1 Completes Sixth UK Acquisition

05 Jun 2018 | 07.55 am

IT services firm Version 1 has has acquired Cedar Consulting in London, the sixth UK acquisition undertaken by Version 1 in the past five years.

The deal will add 80 employees to the company’s workforce and will expand its UK customer base to over 250 companies.

Cedar Consulting was established almost 20 years ago and in involved in ERP software consultancy. Customers are across financial services, legal services, professional services, life sciences, healthcare and retail sectors.

Consideration for the deal was not disclosed. Cedar Consulting UK Ltd had a net worth of £1.8m in March 2017. Turnover in the year to March 2016 was £5.2m, and gross profit in 2015/16 was £1.8m. The company’s revenue had been declining in recent years, and dividends to shareholders were reduced from £840,000 in 2012/13 to £270,000 in 2015/16.

Version 1 entered the UK market in 2013 and now employs over 400 employees in the UK, with offices in Edinburgh, Belfast, London and the Midlands.

CEO Tom O’Connor commented: “At Version 1 we see Brexit as a unique challenge which must be overcome in order to grow our business and continue to expand in the UK market. The current business marketplace is challenging. When Brexit is factored into the mix, the landscape becomes uncertain and complex. However, it can be overcome and it will not stop us delivering for our UK customers.

“This acquisition brings a team with market leading expertise and specialist skills in HR transformation. We are very pleased to welcome the Cedar team to Version 1 and are very excited about our future,’’ O’Connor added.

Cedar Consulting will become part of Version 1’s ERP practice adding expertise in a number of specialist areas. Cedar’s directors Simon Wragg and Graham Varley will join Version 1’s management team and will continue to manage customer relationships, business development and service delivery.

Version 1’s total employee numbers now stand at over 1,100 with forecast FY2018 revenues in region €120m.

Photo: Tom O’Connor (right) and Simon Wragg