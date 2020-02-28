Venture Funding Of €470m In 2019

28 Feb 2020 | 03.38 pm

Irish companies raised c.$520m (€470m) in venture capital funding last year, according to KPMG’s Venture Pulse report.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, Dublin-based cybersecurity automation startup Tines secured $15m; Galway firm Siren, a data intelligence company, secured $10m, and Louth-based ocean data company XOCEAN raised $9.3m. Dublin’s voice assistance technology company Sweepr raised $9m, and network management company, Evervault, raised $3.2m.

However, the Venture Pulse for Q4 showed a decline for the period compared with 2018, at $58m for 14 deals, down from $246m in 90 deals a year earlier.

As a whole, 2019 was a very strong year for VC funding, with $257 billion raised across the globe, the second highest level on record next to 2018’s more than $300 billion.

In fintech, the KPMG Pulse of Fintech report for the second half of 2019 shows that global fintech investment in 2019 fell just shy of 2018’s record, with $135 billion invested in 2,690 deals.

KPMG partner Anna Scally (pictured) said: “2019 finished on a quieter note for VC investment in Ireland, after three very strong quarters where 171 deals worth $460m were closed. While uncertainly around Brexit has likely impacted activity, we predict that 2020 will be another strong year for investment in Ireland, particularly in the fintech and pharma sectors.

“Fintech, which is always a strong element of the overall VC activity in Ireland, was relatively soft in 2019 but was buoyed by some really standout deals. We expect that investment will heat up in 2020 as companies that didn’t need to raise funds in 2019 look for new funding rounds.”

The most notable funding rounds included the $85m funding round secured by financial software company Fenergo, which provides client lifecycle management, AML/KYC compliance and client data management solutions to international banks.

Other notable funding rounds were the $30m raise by student loan provider Future Finance, and $28m raise by Immedis to fund a global expansion in their multi-country payroll and employment tax solutions.