Velocity App Can Manage Shop Queues

28 Oct 2020 | 10.47 am

Almost 70% of consumers would go back to the shops from December 1 if they could reserve a time-slot in which to shop.

That’s according to research by Velocity Worldwide, which found that most shoopers want to get back to physical shopping but would prefer a guaranteed a time slot.

The Belfast company says survey responses showed that it is imperative that retail destinations are able to report on live store queue times in order to motivate people to come in to shop.

The research highlighted that feeling safe while shopping was the most important priority for shoppers, both on the high street and in shopping centres. The next most important consideration was being able to find out that the products they are looking for are available in store in advance of their shopping trip, to encourage them not to simply shop online.

Two thirds of respondents said queuing has put them off shopping in a particular store, and three out of four would use click-and-collect now if they could book a slot to collect their items.

Velocity has developed a reservations app for retailers designed to reduce queue times for shoppers and regulate visitor numbers.

Chief executive Enda McShane (pictured) said: “This Christmas is going to make or break a lot of retailers, and in order to reclaim lost footfall, shopping centres, supermarkets and retail brands need to take the uncertainty out of the physical shopping experience.

“Queues are set to be one of the biggest barriers, and by offering customers the option to reserve and plan their shopping trip in advance they will provide the security that many shoppers want in order to visit physical stores.”

He suggested that the €2,500 trading online voucher, available to businesses with limited or no existing online presence, would be a good start and pointed out that Velocity’s new app, DariusQ, delivers on the online payments and booking system elements.

Customers can check the status of queues at participating retailers via a web page, the DariusQ app, or on screens in shopping centres, and can get text or email alerts on queue times at their favourite store. The app also provides notifications on product location, availability and/or click & collect, as well as real-time data on promotions and offers.