Velo Coffee Secures Dunnes Listing

11 Dec 2020 | 11.05 am

Velo Coffee Roasters has secured a listing with Dunnes Stores for its Velo BMX single origin coffee.

Velo, founded in Cork three years , roasts a mix of single origins along with their own blends in their roastery on the fringe of Cork City. The Velo BMX roast will be hitting Dunnes Stores just in time for Christmas.

Owner Rob Horgan said: “The Velo team is not just excited,but very proud to see our hand-roasted coffee go from strength to strength. For ‘Velo BMX’ we source the beans from of our favourite producers in the town of Monte Carmelo in Brazil. It has rich notes of dark chocolate, caramel, and roasted nuts. With a creamy body and medium acidity, this coffee has a well-balanced sweetness with a long-lasting finish.

“Coffee is experiencing a boom worldwide, consumers are becoming more educated on what is good quality coffee and this is leading them to investing in home brewing and a better experience with coffee.”

Horgan added that the company plans further investment to drive expansion. “We’re excited about investing in the company and team over the coming months by getting a new roaster and new packing facilities and creating more job opportunities. We plan to bring it to the next level again.”

Photo: Rob Horgan and Velo Coffee colleague Suzanne Casey. (Pic: Clare Keogh)