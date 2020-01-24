Vegan Meal Range Really Is Irish

24 Jan 2020 | 09.08 am

Drogheda-based startup Simply Fit Food has introduced a new range of plant-based vegan meals using mostly Irish ingredients and providing three of the five recommended daily portions of veggies.

The Power Bowls range includes a Lentil Dahl, a Three-Bean Chili and a Thai Veg and will be available in both Centra and Supervalu, where Simply Fit recently joined the list of artisan producers in the Musgrave stable, and in existing stockists such as Spar, Dunnes, and Joyce’s.

Chief executive Luke Judge emphasises provenance when it comes to ingredients, saying that many products on Irish shelves perceived to be grown or manufactured in Ireland are actually manufactured overseas and a deceptive picture of the product is created.

He said: “We are extremely proud to say our new Power Bowl range is entirely manufactured on the island of Ireland. The ingredients for this range that can be grown in Ireland are grown in our neighbouring counties of Monaghan, Meath and Louth. This is our biggest USP on shelf against other brands.

“The provenance of our products is something our customers perceive to be hugely important when making purchasing decisions.”

Founded three years ago, the company provides an online delivery service and is now expanding into the physical retail space. Sustainability is a key concern, according to co-founder Evelyn Garland, who says that finding local ingredients reduces the business’ carbon footprint.

Garland said: “As a business we are constantly trying to improve, whether it’s our flavours or our packaging. We decided to opt for a pouch this time, as the plastic used is 70% recyclable. Our aim is to have our pouches fully recyclable by the end of 2021.

She added: “More and more of our customers are moving to a flexitarian diet and increasing the amount of vegetables and pulses in their diets. A lot of customers request more vegan or, as we like to call it, ‘plant-based’ meal solutions.

“Our customers problem was finding a tasty substitute if meat was no longer a regular option on their plates. Customers were either left wondering how to prepare a meal that actually tastes good minus meat or they simply didn’t have the time. That’s where we come in. Our Power Bowls are an easy and nutritious option. You simply decant the contents from the pouch into a bowl and heat in the microwave for 2 – 3 minutes.”

The range supplements the original range of meat-based meals that Simply Fit Foods introduced a year ago. The company plans to target ‘grab and go’ retail locations over the coming months, with Applegreen forecourt outlets soon to stock the range and more in the pipeline.