Varadkar Does His Bit For An Post

08 Oct 2020 | 10.34 am

Business minister Leo Varadkar is writing to c.225,000 companies in Ireland to advise them to make sure they are prepared for Brexit.

The windfall for An Post comes as negotiations over Britain’s withdrawal from the EU approach their endgame and the government seeks to ensure that firms understand what they need to do to get their business ready for Britain’s departure from the single market and customs union.

A checklist will be included with Varadkar’s letter which will help all companies registered with the CRO to discover:

How to deal with changes to customs

How to get a EORI (Economic Operators Registration and Identification) number

How to understand the supply chain

What changes are coming regarding EU product certification

How to manage cashflow

Other longer-term financial management issues.

Varadkar (pictured) said: “Britain will leave the EU single market and customs union on 1 January 2021. That’s now fewer than three months away. I’m writing to all businesses and asking them to make sure their business is ready for the significant change this will bring for them, their staff and their customers.

“2020 has been a year like no other. I know that Brexit is yet another challenge for businesses, after what has been an exceptionally difficult few months. However, we must prepare now. The government is here to help with money, training and advice available. This letter today is about helping as many businesses as possible to access these significant measures.”

For further information on supports and advice available to businesses affected by Brexit, there’s an extensive section of the department’s website here.