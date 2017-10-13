Varadkar Commits To M20 Motorway

13 Oct 2017 | 01.29 pm

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (pictured) has told a gathering of business people in Cork that the government is committed to progressing the M20 motorway between Cork and Limerick.

Varadkar told a Cork Chamber breakfast briefing that funding has been allocated to commence the planning process and that the project will be included in the upcoming 10-year capital spending plan.

Limerick Chamber CEO James Ring commented: “This is one of the most significant moments in terms of rebalancing the national economy. A motorway from Cork to Limerick and Galway which creates enormous possibilities for economic development along the Atlantic corridor. Once delivered, people will be able to travel between Limerick and Cork in only 47 minutes which would be a game changer for business, workers, and tourism in the region.”

Cork Chamber CEO Conor Healy added: “The socio-economic report commissioned by Cork and Limerick chambers earlier this year stated that the M20 has the potential to support up to 5,400 new direct jobs in the region. The M20 will be of huge benefit to our country overall, and we look forward to seeing Ireland’s newest motorway delivered as soon as possible.”

Pic: Darragh Kane