Varadkar Approves Workplace Antigen Testing

14 May 2021 | 12.26 pm

The government has included guidance on antigen testing for workers in the latest Work Safely Protocol, which also covers ventilation and vaccination.

The main aspects of the updated public health advice include information on the wearing of masks, ventilation of workplaces and how an antigen testing regime might be introduced.

Despite the Covid virus being reduced to nuisance status due to all at-risk people receiving a vaccine, state interference in the workplace is set to continue.

The Protocol stipulates that every workplace must appoint a Lead Worker Representative charged with ensuring that Covid measures are strictly adhered to in their place of work.

According to the Protocol: “The LWR, together with the Covid-19 response management team, should support the implementation of the IPC measures identified in the Protocol. The identity of the person or persons appointed should be clearly communicated within the workplace. They should also receive the relevant and necessary training by their employer.”

In other Nanny State advice, the Department of Business instructs: “Workers should be provided with hand sanitisers and cleaning equipment for their work vehicle, with cleaning taking place before and after each shift. Workers should be encouraged to keep windows in work vehicles open.

“Vehicle heating and ventilation systems should not be set to recirculate air. In cars, partially opening two windows on opposite sides greatly improves ventilation.

“Workers should be encouraged to travel alone to/from and for work. If using their personal cars for work, they should be accompanied by a maximum of one passenger who shall be seated in adherence with physical distancing guidance.

“Where workers need to share a work vehicle, or where travelling to work with others in a vehicle, a face covering or mask should be worn in line with public health advice. In addition, advice on improving ventilation as set out above should also be provided.”

Minister Leo Varadkar commented: “Our advice is still to continue to work from home where possible. However, with some sectors being able to reopen over the coming weeks, it is timely to update our protocol for workplaces to make sure that employers have clear guidance on how to keep their staff and customers safe, based on the most up to date public health advice.

“We now have a government-endorsed report on antigen testing and I know many employers are using it already. I am encouraging more to do so.”

The Health and Safety Authority will remain the lead agency in enforcing compliance with the Work Safely Protocol, supported by inspectors from a range of other government departments and state bodies.

• Download the Work Safely Protocol here