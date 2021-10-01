Van Sales Enjoy Pandemic Rebound

01 Oct 2021 | 12.07 pm

New car registrations in September were down 22% on the previous year, according to SIMI, though sales of electric vehicles are increasing.

In the passenger car segment, 18% more electric vehicles were registered than in September 2020 and total sales year to date amount to 7,830 compared to 3,610 during the same period last year.

According to SIMI, total new car sales year to date are up 19.1% on 2020 and down 11.7% on 2019 before the pandemic, The bestsellers through September were Hyundai Tucson, Toyota Corolla, Toyota Yaris, Volkswagen Tiguan and Toyota Rav 4.

Light Commercial Vehicles sales year to date are 26,530, a 40% increase on the 2020 outcome and a 14.% increase on the LCV sales total for January to September 2019.

There were 225 HGV registrations in September, up from 159 a year earlier and 146 in September 2019. Total new HGV units registered year to date amount to came to 2,260 compared to 1,800 in 2020 and 2,350 in 2019.

Used car imports continued a downward trend — 4,950 in September as against 9,520 in September 2020 and 10,220 in 2019. Year to date used imports are up 4% (51,140) on 2020 (49,190) and down 38% on 2019 (82,440).

EVs, plug-in hybrids and hybrids continue to increase their market share, now in excess of 31.2%. Diesel accounts for 33.81%, petrol 32.3%, hybrid 16.3%, electric 7.8% and plug-in electric hybrid 7.2%.

Government Incentives

SIMI director general Brian Cooke commented: “With an annual growth rate of 117%, the upward trend in EVs is hugely positive, but would not have been achieved without the availability of the generous government incentives. In this context, SIMI is calling on the government to provide certainty and support for consumers by showing its support for the EV project.

“Any proposals to increase Vehicle Registration Tax on low-emitting cars or to withdraw EV supports would only serve to have a detrimental effect on reducing carbon emissions.”

The government must show leadership, he added, and in Budget 2022 must ensure there are no increases in VRT, must extend both the EV grant system and 0% Benefit-in-Kind rate beyond the current expiry dates, and in conjunction with private enterprise invest in a national charging infrastructure.

“As we start on the road to zero emissions transport, increasing taxes makes no sense and penalises those who want to make better environmental choices,” Cooke added.

“The EV numbers this year speak for themselves. The industry has supplied the cars and the government has provided the incentives, thus allowing consumers to make strong environmental choices. By keeping on this pathway, we can continue to provide the retail environment to help drive down emissions.”

There are full details of vehicle sales and registrations here.