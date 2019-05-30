UX Design Institute Partners With Learning People

30 May 2019 | 09.06 am

The UX Design Institute is set to expand its design course offerings through a deal with UK online learning provider, Learning People.

Learning People is a UK online education providers, with c.3,000 graduates a year. It offers a range of courses across project management, coding, digital marketing and cybersecurity.

UXDI’s tie-up comes after Learning People comes as the secured $2.5 million in funding in late 2018 from venture capital firm Talis Capital for geographic expansion.

User experience (UX) design helps organisations make better quality digital products, with a marked shortage of such skills among employers, according to Linkedin.

UXDI chief executive Colman Walsh said: “The partnership both enhances and opens up some important markets for us. We’ve had a really strong start to 2019 after our most successful year yet. This agreement will only help strengthen our position further.”

Learning People CEO Patrick Aylmer added that he expects very strong course uptake.

The average starting salary for UX designers is €43,500 (£37,500), while a recent Morgan McKinley survey in Ireland showed UX designers earning an average salary of between €62,000 and €70,000.

UXDI’s professional diploma in UX Design is the world’s only university accredited online UX course, and takes six months to complete.

Photo: Colman Walsh (right) and Patrick Aylmer. (Pic: Conor McCabe Photography)