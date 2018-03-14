14 Mar 2018 | 09.41 am

Dublin tech firm Usheru is the winner of the Dublin City Enterprise Awards competition. The company will now go forward to represent Local Enterprise Office Dublin City at the National Enterprise Awards, to be held on May 24.

Founded by Oliver Fegan, a beta version of Usheru was first launched in London in April 2015. The company connects a film website to the existing point of sale systems of cinemas and allows a consumer to easily book tickets.

Usheru employs four people at its Dublin 7 base, with plans to employ seven more staff within the next 12 months. The top prize of €5,000 was presented to Usheru co-founder Catherine Downes.

A BFI grant of £25,000 helped Fegan and his team develop a skeleton product for Usheru in 2015, while a more substantial investment of €220,000 from Telefonica and European Pioneers helped build the team itself.

Usheru partners with Universal Pictures Ireland to help sell tickets directly to customers using its software platform. The firm’s 2016 accounts disclose revenue of €51,000 and a year-end net loss of €12,000.

The National Enterprise Awards have been running for 20 years and Usheru came out on top in the Dublin City category ahead of four other local businesses.

Members of the judging panel were senior business advisors and mentors with the LEO Dublin City mentor panel.

Photo: Catherine Downes, co-founder of Usheru (Pic: Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography)