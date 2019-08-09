Used Car ‘Superstore’ Opens At Little Island

09 Aug 2019 | 11.25 am

A used car ‘supermarket’ with more than 200 models available has opened at Eastgate Business Park in Cork.

The ZuCar showroom and worskhop has c. 200 used cars of all makes and models, with a coffee shop and customer research bar available to visitors.

ZuCar claims to have a new business model to make buying a used car easier, safer and more secure for the buyer — and fairer for the seller.

There’s a five-day money back guarantee under which a customer who is not entirely happy can hand back the car for a full refund. There is also a 30-day exchange policy, under which the first purchase can be swapped for another model within a month of purchase.

The company says its ‘analytical-based appraisal system’ for valuing cars ensures that the most competitive price is offered to the buyer and the seller. All prices are fixed and no haggling is allowed.

General manager Barry Higginbotham said: “We are looking forward to inviting customers to experience our unique and stress-free used car buying and selling service. Our transparent and fixed pricing no-haggle promise will ensure that their experience is enjoyable, efficient, and most importantly, offers great value and top-quality used cars.

Referring to showroom staff he added: “Our ZuGuides are here to help, not to hound. Customers can browse at their leisure with no hard sell or a salesperson following them around the showroom. The cars are already priced at our most competitive price. We have a no-haggle policy to offer the same low prices to everyone.”

The vehicles on sale have completed a multi-point inspection with a vehicle history check and with warranty options available up to 24 months. The company also operates a service station where anyone can have their car serviced.