Us&Co Enters Dublin Shared Office Market

06 Feb 2019 | 09.10 am

Dublin’s bustling shared office sector has a new player to join the likes of WeWork and Regus, as UK firm Us&Co launches its first office in the capital.

The London-based firm acquired a 16,000 sq. ft. office building in Schoolhouse Lane East, Dublin 2, which it fitted out in a €2.5m investment.

The building now comprises 271 desks, with options for private or open-plan working space. On-site facilities include high-speed WiFi, boardrooms, bike storage and showers.

The ground floor of the revamped building also has several meeting rooms and a club space (with bar), which is open to internal and external clients.

Serviced office space in Us&Co’s new Dublin location costs from €950 (plus VAT) per desk per month.

Us&Co is owned by Artesian Property Partnership. It comprises a group of companies operating in the commercial, residential and hotel property sectors.

Over the last three years, Artesian has opened four shared office spaces in London, with a scheduled to open later this year. The firm said that it is planning further acquisitions to expand the Us&Co brand in Dublin.