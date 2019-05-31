US Tech Firms To Add 240 New Roles

31 May 2019 | 12.46 pm

US tech company Allstate Sales Group is to hire 200 people over the next three years for its new software development and CAD support centres at locations in Waterford and Sligo.

IDA Ireland is supporting Allstate’s first operation outside the US with taxpayer funding. New Jersey-based ASG was founded in 2008 and has operations in eight US locations, including New York, Pittsburgh, Boston, Tampa and Atlanta, employing some 700 people.

The company’s engineering capabilities span planning, designing, mapping and physically building the pathways that telecom service providers require to connect new voice and data customers.

Its initial southern location will be WorkLab Waterford, while the IT Sligo Campus Innovation Centre will provide the second location during the startup phase. The company is investigating permanent office options in Waterford and Sligo.

ASG’s Director of European Operations, David Olden, who will manage both Irish sites, commented: “The question I get asked most often is why Sligo and Waterford? The answer is simple – it’s the people. I believe both locations are on the cusp of major growth and I am delighted that ASG are now part of that development. I look forward to building a brand and culture that people can identify with and want to be part of.”

The roles on offer include technical and office professionals, including software developers, CAD/ARC-GIS technicians, management, administrative support staff and HR staff. There’s more information on the jobs here.

Aanother US tech company, QAD Inc, a provider of cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies, is to expand its payroll here by 40 jobs within there years, for a total of 140 staff.

QAD will add more than a dozen software development and quality analysis positions in Limerick, where 55people are currently employed. The company has invested in larger offices at the National Technology Park to accommodate the increased workforce.

The company’s Dublin division, QAD Precision, which employs 53 at present, will move to larger offices on Ardee Road in Rathmines and add more than 20 positions for software engineers and business development professionals. More information on the jobs in both locations is available here.

Photo (l-r): IDA executives Donal Travers and Anne-Marie Tierney, with QAD executives Steve Gardner and Paul Newton. (Pic: Liam Burke/Press 22)