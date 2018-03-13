US FDI Rose 3.7% In 2017

13 Mar 2018 | 11.01 am

With the country emptying of ministers travelling across the globe for the St Patrick’s festival, those heading for North America will be encouraged by the American Chamber Ireland’s latest report, which indicates strengthening business relationships between Ireland and the US and record levels of US investment into Ireland.

The chamber’s US Ireland Business 2018 report highlights what it calls the “resilience of the Irish-US business relationship” and how it strengthened in 2017.

Chamber president Barry O’Sullivan said: “Investment in Ireland now stands at a record $387 billion annually, with over 700 US companies operating in Ireland. Employment levels at American companies operating in Ireland rose during 2017 to stand at an all time high of 155,000. A further 100,000 people are employed in homegrown businesses to supply the needs of these companies.

“The relationship is also two-way, with over 700 Irish companies exporting to the US. More than 400 Irish companies now have operations there, investing $85.5 billion, and employing over 100,000 people in over 2,000 locations. Currently, we compete strongly within the Eurozone, we are first in the world in terms of workforce flexibility, and we are ranked seventh out of 128 countries in the 2016 Global Innovation Index.”

The author of the report’s economic section, Joseph Quinlan of Bank of America, added: “US investment flows to Ireland rose 3.7% in the first nine months of 2017 from the same period a year ago, inflows to Ireland accounted for just over 25% of total flows to Europe, second only to the Netherlands. Since 2000 only the Netherlands and the UK have attracted more American capital than Ireland.

“In the short term, the investment gap between the UK and Ireland is narrowing thanks to the cooling effect of Brexit putting a pause on investment decisions until the UK-EU relationship is clarified. In the first nine months of 2017, US investment flows to the UK plunged by 51%, reducing the UK’s share to 10.2%. US investment to Ireland rose 3.7% over the same period, accounting for one quarter of the total.”

O’Sullivan commented: “These are strong markers for our success, but we must not be complacent when we know the competition worldwide for FDI is relentless and the global trading environment is changing dramatically. Ireland’s unique position at the centre of the EU-US relationship, and soon to be the only English-speaking member of the EU, leaves us perfectly positioned in the global time zone spectrum, but we must remain focused on ensuring that Ireland stays sharp and ahead of the pack in the global battle for FDI.”