Upskilling On The Rise For SME Employees

10 Jul 2019 | 10.11 am

The number of people participating in training and upskilling programmes through Skillnet Ireland increased by 12% in 2018, according to the organisation’s annual report.

More than 56,000 people undertook Skillnet Ireland-facilitated training last year, with 16,462 companies – 1,450 more than in 2017 – benefiting from the organisation’s programmes.

The state-funded national agency promotes and facilitating workforce learning. It does so by helping to establish enterprise-led learning networks, which provide training, talent development and up-skilling opportunities to workers in a variety of sectors.

Learning networks can apply to receive up to 50% of the cost of training from Skillnet Ireland, and the remainder of costs are funded in matching contributions from participating businesses in the learning network.

Skillnet Ireland delivered 6,831 training programmes in 2018, 14% more than in 2017. The agency also launched five new learning networks in 2018, bringing its total network tally to 65.

Brendan McGinty, chairperson of Skillnet Ireland, said that the organisation is actively developing innovative solutions for enterprise and the challenges they face through workforce planning at a strategic level.

“We made great progress in 2018 and going forward we will continue to advance our understanding of the future of work and anticipate future skills,” McGinty added.

Skillnet Ireland chief executive Paul Healy noted that 95% of companies that participated in Skillnet Ireland programmes were SMEs. “The single greatest decision an organisation can make to enhance and future-proof their business is to invest in the upskilling of their teams,” he continued.

Photo: Brendan McGinty (left) and Paul Healy