25 Oct 2019 | 10.00 am
Unleash Your Business With VOOM High Street
Project Lightning sees more premises connected to ultrafast Virgin Media network
Sponsored Content
Organisations across the country are transforming the way they work thanks to Virgin Media Business
VOOM High Street is the latest bundle Virgin Media Business has introduced in the marketplace. The new solution includes 200Mb VOOM Fibre Broadband, 50Mb Dedicated EPOS Broadband, unlimited mobile and free phone line rental. Virgin Media Business VOOM solutions makes light work of everything and offer bundles that are perfect for a business starting up or growing.
Scalable Services
Of course, implementing any new technology isn’t without its hurdles, especially for companies without an abundance of in-house technical expertise. We know that businesses can get bigger, and the great news is that our services are scalable. Don’t worry — we’re with you for the long haul.
We’ve designed a mix-and-match selection of connectivity and applications products to suit you, clearing the way for your business to VOOM further, faster.
Every business is different, but if you know precisely what you want to accomplish, it is achievable with one of VOOM’s bundles. You’ll be able to make the right decisions about which VOOM solution best suits your needs.
The Benefits of VOOM
Use VOOM Fibre to get online and support your website: If you have a website, you’ll want an online connection. Our VOOM fibre solution is broadband that offers speeds of up to 400Mbps.
Providing a great customer experience: Providing a great customer experience is pretty much top of the list, as no business can afford for the internet connection to go down. Virgin Media Business has your back, and we offer faster response times and SLAs to ensure the speediest resolution is actioned.
Building connections that really matter: Whatever your business does, you’ll need to communicate with your customers and colleagues. You’ll need access to a phone (landline, mobile or both). And you probably need to get online – and that’s where we come in. Virgin Media Business has some of the fastest and most reliable internet access speeds in Ireland.
Aidan D’Arcy (pictured), Director of Virgin Media Business, believes that the coming years are going to be huge for businesses’ digital potential. “Some businesses may still be considering the switch over to digital, but let me reassure you, it’s an absolute game changer,” says D’Arcy.
“Our network investment programme, Project Lightning, is connecting more premises to our ultrafast Virgin Media network. It’s the reason we get out of bed in the morning – to help the whole of Ireland #VOOM. And we don’t mean just Dublin and the big cities. We’re in Carlow, Ennis, Dungarvan, Drogheda, Dundalk and so many other towns across Ireland.
“If you work in a business park or high street that doesn’t have ultrafast internet, get in contact with Virgin Media Business. This is a private investment and is already creating more opportunities for people and business. It’s not just about better broadband; it’s about future-proofing the country’s network infrastructure with the best and most modern technology.”
