United Airlines Marks Two Decades Of Dublin/Newark

18 Jun 2018 | 01.41 pm

United Airlines has carried more than 2.7 million passengers between Dublin and Newark in the United States since it began operations from Ireland 20 years ago, the company said in marking the anniversary.

The carrier’s Newark hub now offers almost 80 nonstop connections across the US, Canada, Central America and Mexico, according to UK and Ireland managing director Bob Schumacher.

“We are extremely proud to mark two decades of our nonstop service from Dublin to New York/Newark and thank our valued customers and the travel trade community across Ireland for choosing United,” Schumacher added.

Dublin Airport managing director Vincent Harrison commented: “United has carried 3.5 million passengers on its three routes from Dublin Airport during those 20 years. We wish United Airlines continued success with its route network from Dublin Airport and we are committed to work closely with the airline to grow passenger numbers further.”

At present, flight UA22 departs from Dublin daily at 9:20am, arriving at Newark at 11:35am the same day. The return flight departs from Newark at 7:35pm, arriving in Dublin at 7:05am next day.

The Dublin-Newark flights are operated using Boeing 777-200 aircraft with a total of 364 seats, 28 flat-bed seats in Business Class and 336 seats in economy, including 102 Economy Plus seats.

United’s hub at Newark Liberty International Airport is 14 miles from downtown Manhattan, and the airline says the airport offers the fastest surface transfer journeys to many parts of the city, including the AirTrain service to New York Penn Station.

From Newark, United operates flights to 280 destinations in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean.