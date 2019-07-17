Uniphar Lists On Euronext Dublin

17 Jul 2019 | 08.31 am

Shares in Uniphar, the healthcare services group, have commenced trading on Euronext Dublin, formerly the Irish Stock Exchange.

Uniphar (UPR) listed on 17 July 2019 through the admission to trading of 269m shares. The listing price was set at €1.15 per share, giving the company an initial market cap of €310m.

With a workforce of c. 2,000 people, Uniphar is active in Ireland, the UK and the Benelux.

CEO Ger Rabbette commented: “Today marks a major milestone in Uniphar’s 50-year history. With a strong platform for growth in place in our Clinical & Commercial and Product Access divisions, the listing on the Euronext Growth market will help fuel our strategy which will see us doubling EBITDA over the next five years. It will also allow us to attract new investors and capital from across Europe.”

Daryl Byrne, CEO of Euronext Dublin, said: “The story of their growth and success is yet another fantastic example of Irish innovation in the pharmaceutical sector, and we look forward to celebrating the future successes that come from being a Euronext-listed company.”

Uniphar had turnover of €1,418m in 2018 and booked an operating profit of €16m. The net profit for the year was €8.7m. Total assets at year-end amounted to €509m and total liabilities at end December 2018 were €510m.

Recent History

Uniphar, largely owned by pharmacists, stalled its IPO plans a few years ago after US company McKesson acquired the United Drug wholesale business. That removed 90 Lloyd’s pharmacies as Uniphar customers, and Uniphar responded to McKesson’s arrival by deciding to sell the most successful Uniphar-owned Allcare stores to independent pharmacists.

In the 2017 annual report, Rabbette commented: “We hoped that we would see a resulting increase in market share as independent community pharmacists chose to do business with a wholesaler who was not in competitions with them, but channel conflict has not seemed to be as much of an issue for customers as one might have expected.”

Cue a change of tack. In October 2018 Uniphar acquired 20 pharmacies in the Bradley’s Pharmacy Group, and last December Uniphar announced the purchase of 15 Allcare pharmacies from Inischem.

The Bradley’s chain was bought out of examinership after running up debts of circa €24m, including €19m owed to Bank of Ireland. The Bradley’s and Allcare deals were waved through by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

The CCPC took a closer look at Uniphar’s biggest deal in August 2018, the acquisition of Sisk Healthcare. The two companies are both engaged in supply of orthopaedic products, diagnostic imaging products and custom procedure packs to hospitals and medical centres.

Unusually, the CCPC determination did not detail the market share positions of the two companies in these markets, and the combine’s potential to extract monopoly profits. The CCPC required commitments from Uniphar including firewall and confidentiality commitments between the two companies.

The consideration for the Sisk Healthcare deal was €146m, of which €34m is deferred and contingent on targets being met, the issuance of a share warrant with a fair value of €28m, and the issuance of ordinary shares on completion of €2m. The goodwill charge associated with the Sisk takeover was €113m.

Photo: Ger Rabbette (right) and Daryl Byrne (centre) with Uniphar chairman Maurice Pratt. (Pix: SON Photographic)