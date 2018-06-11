11 Jun 2018 | 10.07 am

Cork family business Union Hall Smoked Fish has landed SuperValu as a stockist in a deal that’s worth around €900,000 to the food company. Union Hall will supply a range of oak-smoked fish products after securing nationwide distribution with SuperValu, arising from the company’s participation in the Food Academy programme.

Food Academy is a joint initiative between Bord Bia, the network of Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs) and SuperValu. Participating companies gain access to expertise in branding, market research, business development and distribution, to allow them to scale up and secure listings with SuperValu.

The Food Academy is typically utilised by food startups. Union Hall, however, was set up in 1987 by Elmar and John Nolan. The business is now run by their son Sean, who jointly owns the company with his wife, Siobhan.

Union Hall specialises in producing smoked salmon, mackerel, tuna and fish paté. The process involves brining the fish before slowly oak-smoking it using traditional techniques in a bespoke smoke house.

The Cork business had net worth of €71,000 in April 2017, according to account filings. Eight people are employed by Union Hall.

Union Hall Smoked Fish products are now available in more than 85 SuperValu stores nationwide. Union Hall’s network of local suppliers also participated with it in in the Food Academy programme. Union Hall secured €50,000 in LEO funding to help grow the business.

Sean Nolan (pictured), managing director of Union Hall, said that the Food Academy and SuperValu deal successes enabled investment throughout the Union Hall business.

“We have reached new heights, including winning an award for our smoked mackerel at the Blas na hÉireann awards in 2017. Through the marketing and branding support of the Food Academy, we decided to come together with fellow suppliers in the west Cork region, which we hope will forage strong ties amongst this particular business community,” he added.

Tara McCarthy, CEO of Bord Bia, said that the Union Hall-SuperValu deal highlights the growth potential for ambitious food producers.