Unified Platform For Commercial Properties

26 Feb 2020 | 01.20 pm

Investors seeking commercial properties can add a new tool to their search armoury with the launch of PropertyLocator.ie, a marketing platform that lists thousands of available properties.

The platform is backed by AIB and was founded by triple Olympian TJ Kearns. The company is a startup that employs five at present.

Kearns described PropertyLocator as a ‘dual-sided marketing platform’, and said it uses content and property listings supplied by commercial property agents, after collaborating with some of Ireland’s leading firms in the field.

“It has been developed to meet the specific needs of the commercial property market, with both the agent and end users in mind,” he added.

“With existing property websites heavily weighted in favour of the residential market and shared space solutions, our market research has identified a gap in the ever changing and growing commercial market that needs to be addressed.

“There are thousands of commercial sales and letting transactions in Ireland annually and our investment property market regularly exceeds €3 billion in transactions per annum. The commercial real estate market is now of sufficient size and scale to support a dedicated commercial property platform and this is why we feel we can become an important digital showroom for Ireland worldwide.”

AIB head of real estate research Pat O’Sullivan added: “This advanced digital offering provides easy access to the commercial property market, expert opinion and information via the blogs and news sections and brings a welcome addition to the real estate market.

“AIB is proud to back PropertyLocator as they introduce Ireland’s first dedicated commercial property platform.”

Agents can control their own listings on the platform to ensure information remains up to date and accurate, which also provides information on all the related services linked to the commercial property market.

According to Kearns, it will provide a comprehensive and detailed listing of all commercial property in a particular location, to create a quick and efficient search via computer, tablet or on the go via mobile phone.

“As a potential end user, investor, agent or member of the general public, you can search for properties available throughout Ireland and our property search filters will facilitate a streamlined, efficient user experience,” he concluded.