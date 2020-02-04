Unemployment Rate Ticks Up Ahead Of Election

04 Feb 2020 | 03.39 pm

Anti-enterprise election pledges from Sinn Féin, Fianna Fáil, Labour and other left wing parties are prompting employers to rein in hiring.

CSO data released today estimates a seasonally-adjusted out of work total of 120,200 in January, up 3,300 from December 2019, The unemployment rate ticked up to 4.8% from 4.7% in the three previous months.

Economist Alan McQuaid noted that youth unemployment in January was 11.8% in January, up from 11.1%.

McQuaid commented: “Government initiatives in terms of training, education and upskilling must focus on this age group in particular. There is also the issue of not encouraging older employees to stay in the workforce longer than is absolutely necessary, thereby taking up jobs that could otherwise be filled by 15-24 year olds.

“There is clearly a problem about the number of jobs available for school leavers and new graduates from college. There should be more encouragement in second-level for students to take apprenticeships and away from the overcrowded university system. Then there is the question of experience. How can you gain experience if no one is willing to give you that experience in the first place?”

In other CSO data, the estimated value of monthly services decreased by 1.0% in December 2019 when compared with the previous month.

The sectors with the largest monthly increases were Administrative and Support Service Activities (2.7%), Information and Communication (2.0%), Accommodation and Food Service Activities (0.9%), Transportation and Storage (0.4%) and Wholesale and Retail Trade (0.1%).

Decreases were recorded in Professional, Scientific and Technical Activities (-16.9%) and Other Service Activities (-0.4%). On an annual basis, decreases were recorded in Professional, Scientific and Technical Activities (-17.3%), Administrative and Support Service Activities (-4.1%), Wholesale and Retail Trade (-3.0%) and Transportation and Storage (-2.9%).

‘Change For The Worse’

On the campaign trail, foreign affairs minister Simon Coveney (pictured) said the word ‘change’ is being ambushed and abused.

“Voters are being promised levels of spending and policies that would cripple the Irish economy again,” he stated. “It is change with no regard to the consequences or fallout. It is based on a falsehood – populism in the short term with a disregard for the future.

“Some parties are promising you everything – to go wild on the State’s credit card, ignore the bill, with interest, that will come in the post. Their attitude is that someone else will pay for it.”

The Cork TD added: “I am an optimist by nature, but I have rarely in my political life been as concerned about the direction the country is potentially being taken for the future.

“The brand of politics practiced by Sinn Féin is built on discontent and division – feeding and encouraging undercurrents of anger. There is always a ‘them’ and ‘us’ in Sinn Féin politics. They line up Irish people against other Irish people.

“Ask yourself this – has Sinn Féin ever put the country before party interests? Has Sinn Féin ever had to make a hard decision on economic choices? Will Sinn Féin be there to pay the bill and pick up the pieces after they wreck the economy and drive jobs and capital out of Ireland?”