Unemployment Falls As Hospitality Sector Reopens

05 Aug 2021 | 11.59 am

The CSO has released figures showing that the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for July 2021 came in at 7.4% using standard measures and 14.4% when including all those claiming the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP).

The Covid-19 adjusted unemployment rate was down from 16.2% in June and from 19.1% in July 2020.

Breaking down the data by age, the figures show young people bearing the brunt of unemployment, with 31.7% of those aged 15 – 24 years unemployed compared to 11.5% of workers aged 25 – 74 years.

The CSO also notes that at least 8% of PUP claimants are in full-time education, a cohort who would normally be unable to claim the regular jobseeker’s allowance. This share rises to at least 35% for PUP claimants aged under 35.

The Covid-19 adjusted unemployment rate represents an upper-bound on the real unemployment rate and makes comparison with years past somewhat difficult.

In theory, many claimants will automatically return to their old jobs once restrictions in their sectors are lifted, and jobless students are not typically classified as unemployed.

The standard unemployment rate excluding PUP recipients was up from 6.8% in June.

Economist at job site Indeed Jack Kennedy said: “We went from one of the most restrictive lockdowns and soaring cases to huge participation in the vaccine rollout, outpacing some other European countries. This will be a crucial element to restoring the labour market to its previous health, although no doubt with some lasting cultural changes to the way we work.

“We’ve seen jobs in [the hospitality and tourism] sectors come back with a bang. The issue is that surge in demand from employers is exceeding the supply of candidates in some sectors – and this is creating hiring bottlenecks. This tightening of the labour market may lead to wage increases as competition for workers heats up.

“Vaccine availability among younger people may help ease this, especially in sectors such as hospitality, where the age profile of workers tends to skew younger due to the many part time positions it employs.”