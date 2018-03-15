Sony Projector Fits In Your Pocket

15 Mar 2018 | 12.05 pm

Sony is to start selling its new ‘ultra-portable’ mobile projector, the MP-CD1, in Europe from April, priced around €400. The company says the palm-sized device, only 83mm x 16mm x 150mm, can project content up to 120 inches in size from a short distance of approximately 3.5 metres.

The MP-CD1 weighs 280 grams and, says Sony, “instantly transforms any surface into a wide screen and operates almost silently, making it perfect for on-the-go business presentations, gaming, outdoor events or movie nights with the family”.

Among its specs, the machine claims a five-second boot time and such features as ‘auto-keystone correction’, which “ensures a full-screen display without distortion, even when projected from an angle, while dynamic picture mode enhances images and videos to optimal brightness and saturation”.

There’s a standard tripod socket and several connection ports, including HDMI and USB-C, with cables and a micro USB to USB-C adaptor included. It charges via the USB port even while in use, either from a mains socket or a power bank. An optional HDMI dongle enables wireless connectivity with a variety of devices, including smartphones and tablets, for watching streaming content.

Sony says the device, which has won an iF 2018 Design Award, creates a full-screen display without distortion, even when projected from an angle, while dynamic picture mode enhances images and videos to optimal brightness and saturation.