Ulster Bank Unveils Ireland’s First Banking Open API

04 Sep 2017 | 11.16 am

Ulster Bank wants to link customers’ own financial planning apps directly to their accounts, and is introducing the country’s first ‘open API’ to facilitate the move.

The API, a developer facility, is part of what the bank calls ‘Open Banking’, and Ulster Bank claims that it will be “seamless and secure” and will allow customers to link their own software to their accounts to keep up to date with transactions.

The bank says that a customer must request the link and consent to it, and that the API will allow the customer to link accounts with third party products and services.

For example, if a customer downloads a financial planning app, this app will then ask Ulster Bank to facilitate access to the customer’s account balance and their last six transactions, once the customer gives permission.

Chief administrative officer Ciarán Coyle explained: “Ulster Bank, with the strength and expertise of our parent RBS, is in a unique position to break new ground when it comes to innovation, and we take this responsibility very seriously. We want to harness Open Banking, to disrupt and deliver new opportunities for our customers. The Ulster Bank API opens up new possibilities for both FinTechs and end-user customers and will give our customers greater control over the financial services they consume to further benefit their lives.”

How will it work for a customer?

The bank says: “Mary is an Ulster Bank customer. Mary downloads a hypothetical financial planning app called ‘Money Manager’ to help with her bills, budgeting and savings. The Money Manager app contacts Ulster Bank via the Ulster Bank API, to ask permission to act on Mary’s behalf.

“Ulster Bank confirms if Money Manager is a trusted app and presents Mary with a login screen, via Money Manager, to login and verify her identity using her same Anytime Banking credentials. Once Mary has given her explicit permission and these security checks are complete, Money Manager now has access to Mary’s account balance and transaction history and can use it to populate the app.”

How will it work for a third party?

“Using the same example as above, Money Manager registers their app at the Ulster Bank API portal and requests a Client ID and provides documentation and information. Ulster Bank examines and validates this information and passes back tokens that allows authentication to occur on behalf of Mary.

“Once Mary gives her permission, Money Manager can access her account balance and transaction history but crucially, will never see her passwords.”

Photo: Ciaran Coyle with Simon McNamara, CAO of RBS. (Pic: Shane O’Neill)