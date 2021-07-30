Ulster Bank To End New Business From October 29

30 Jul 2021 | 11.30 am

Ulster Bank is to begin phasing out new products and services offered to customers as it continues its withdrawal from the Republic of Ireland.

The bank says it will continue to accept new applications from new and existing personal banking customers until close of business 29 October 2021. Mortgages will be available only to existing customers after that date.

There are some exceptions, mostly to do with customers overdrafts, and the bank says it is writing to all customers with 60 days notice of all the changes and is placing details on its website.

Existing business customers will see no changes yet, but the bank has now ceased offering any products to new business customers.

“The exception to this is Lombard Asset Finance,” said a statement. “Lombard remains open for new and existing customers. If business customers have already applied for a product, or started the on-boarding process as a new customer, we will continue to process that for customers.”

With regard to overdrafts and credit card limits, the bank said existing current account customers’ applications for new overdrafts or increased limits will be accepted in limited circumstances, to provide customers access to short term emergency funds. Increases in credit card limits will also be only provide access to short term emergency funds.

There’s a Q&A session available for the bank’s customers on its website here.