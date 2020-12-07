Ulster Bank Launches Quick Loan Digital Service

07 Dec 2020 | 10.05 am

Ulster Bank has launched a new digital platform for its business customers that can reduce the turnaround time for loan approval to 48 hours.

Ulster Bank’s existing business customers can now log onto the bank’s website and, after answering some questions, can receive a real-time credit decision and accept their loan offer digitally on screen, 24/7.

The service applies to those who are looking for an unsecured small business loan, an overdraft or an agri stocking facility of up to a maximum of €50,000.

According to Ulster Bank, the digital platform will mean a quicker and simpler application process for customers who are registered for Anytime Banking, potentially reducing the lending journey to 48 hours.

The new digital platforms also allow new and existing business customers to apply through Ulster Bank’s website for current accounts 24/7 and upload all of their required information and documentation digitally, including their ID and Address verification documents. Customers will have full visibility of their application status through the journey.

Eddie Cullen (pictured), managing director of Ulster Bank’s commercial banking division, said that the new online service is part of the bank’s ongoing efforts to enhance its digital capabilities.

“The need and demand for digital services among our customers has increased significantly throughout the pandemic, and as a result we have accelerated our digital capabilities to support them,” Cullen added. “We expect that to continue in the weeks and months ahead.”