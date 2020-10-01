Ulster Bank Launches 2.4% ‘Green Mortgage’

01 Oct 2020 | 01.17 pm

Ulster Bank has added to its range of mortgage products with a four-year fixed-rate Green Mortgage priced at 2.4%.

According to the bank, the new mortgage is aimed at helping customers buy more energy efficient homes.

Head of home-buying Lorraine Costelloe (pictured) said: “Climate change is the defining challenge of our lifetime and we at Ulster Bank want to ensure we are doing everything we can to help incentivise customers who are looking to buy a more energy efficient home.

“That is why we are launching this Green Mortgage. Like all of our other fixed rates, the green mortgage is open to both new and existing customers as long as the home they are buying or own has a BER rating of B2 or higher.”

New fixed rate customers will also get €1,500 cash towards legal fees, she said, adding that the bank now offers the two lowest fixed rate deals around, the 2.4% on the green mortgage and 2.6% for its existing four-year fixed-rate product.

Ulster Bank offers a five-year fix at 2.2% for ‘high value’ loans where the LTV is under 80%.

The bank calculates that a customer with an existing 25-year €300,000 mortgage on a variable rate of 4.5% could save c.€16,000 on their monthly repayments over four years by switching to its green mortgage fixed rate of 2.4%, or could reduce the length of their loan period by up to four years by continuing to pay the monthly amount going to their present mortgage.

New applicants can also get an immediate agreement ‘in principle’ via the Ulster Bank website, calculate how much they can borrow, and set up an appointment to meet one of the bank’s mortgage team, according to Costelloe. The lender is also making staff available to meet outside work hours in a place convenient to customers.

Ulster Bank has committed to reducing greenhouse gas emission intensity by 50% by 2030.