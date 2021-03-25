Ulster Bank Fined €38m By Central Bank

25 Mar 2021 | 12.24 pm

The Central Bank of Ireland has reprimanded and fined Ulster Bank Ireland €37.8m over serious failings in the treatment of its tracker mortgage customers.

The issue relates to 5,940 mortgage accounts impacted between August 2004 and April 2020.

The fine is in addition to the €128m Ulster Bank has been required to pay to date in redress, compensation and account balance adjustments to impacted customers.

The Central Bank determined that the appropriate fine was €54m, which was reduced by 30% in accordance with the settlement discount scheme.

The CBI cited unacceptable and avoidable harm to impacted tracker customers, including the loss of 43 properties, 29 of which were family homes.

According to the regulator: “Ulster Bank failed to provide clear mortgage documents to tracker mortgage customers seeking to fix their interest rates setting out the rate that would apply at the expiry of the fixed rate period. Customers were therefore denied the ability to make fully informed decisions in relation to their mortgages.

“Furthermore, at a time when UBID was withdrawing tracker products, it failed to provide certain of its existing tracker customers with clear documents and/or to provide those customers with vital information that their request to fix their interest rate would lead to the permanent loss of their tracker rate.”

The CBI’s investigation also found that the bank decided to only provide the correct tracker rate to customers who complained. Customers who did not complain continued to be denied their correct tracker mortgage entitlements until they were remediated.