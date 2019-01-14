Ulster Bank App Tracks Business Card Spend

14 Jan 2019 | 10.00 am

Ulster Bank has launched a new mobile app that it says will help Irish businesses better manage company card spending in real time.

The free ClearSpend app was developed through a partnership with Ulster Bank owner RBS and SpendLabs, a fintech startup based in Silicon Valley.

ClearSpend allows businesses to set budgets at company, business and cardholder level; place limits on spending; receive real-time alerts; and control when, where and how commercial cards can be used.

It links directly to the bank’s card processor, which enables users to see transactions as they happen, including real-time balance and credit limit information.

Other features of ClearSpend allow businesses to view current balance information and transactions, lock cards and set cardholder category blocks. It can also be used to create departments to segregate spend.

ClearSpend will be available for Ulster Bank Commercial Card customers for free on iOS, Android phones and through a web browser.

Eddie Cullen, managing director of Ulster Bank Commercial Banking, said that budget control is a cornerstone of any successful business. “In downloading this free app, our business customers will get control and visibility of commercial card transactions as they happen, on the go and at the touch of a button,” he added.

“Innovation has changed the way we all do business and ClearSpend is a logical technological advancement to support business customers.”

Sheridans Cheesemongers is one of Ulster Bank’s first commercial customers to use the new app. Seamus Sheridan, director and co-founder of the company, praised the app’s real-time access to commercial card transactions.

“We can stay in control of those transactions efficiently and easily, minimising the amount of time spent administering expenses, giving us more time to focus on our customers and of course our cheese,” he said.

Photo: Eddie Cullen (right) and Seamus Sheridan (Pic: Shane O’Neill)