08 Dec 2017 | 12.29 pm

Ulster Bank has launched an updated version of its mobile app that lets customers access its banking services via Face ID, the facial authentication feature exclusive to Apple’s new iPhone X.

Face ID is a sophisticated new feature on the iPhone X that captures face data in a depth map and infrared image. Apple pitches the feature as the most secure facial authentication service currently available on smart devices.

Face ID adapts to changes in the user’s appearance (e.g. glasses or a beard), and can be used outdoors, indoors and in complete darkness. Ulster Bank customers don’t have to embrace Face ID, however – they can login to the mobile banking app using traditional PIN if they prefer.

David Erixon (pictured), head of digital and customer innovation at Ulster Bank, said that the use of Face ID in the bank’s app will improve convenience for customers, while maintaining security. Some 60% of Ulster Bank’s daily customer interactions are now digital, Erixon added.

Additional features in Ulster Bank’s updated app include credit card servicing, which allows users to manage their credit cards at a time that suits them, and the ability for business customers to add different company accounts in the same mobile session.

“In October, we also added the ability for customers to put a personalised welcome message on the app when they log in – this has proved very popular,” said Erixon.

Pic by Shane O’Neill