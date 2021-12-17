Ulster Bank And PTSB Complete Transfer Agreement

17 Dec 2021 | 09.01 am

Ulster Bank is to transfer assets worth about €7.6 billion to Permanent TSB Group after the two said they’ve completed negotiations on the deal announced in July 2021.

PTSB will take over Ulster Bank’s performing non-tracker residential mortgage book, amounting to €7 billion, its performing micro-SME loans worth €230m, its Lombard Asset Finance loan business of €400m, and 25 bank branches in Ulster’s network.

The terms are subject to approval by regulators.

The assets acquired will increase PTSB’s mortgage book by c.40% from its end-2020 level and its branch network by c.30%. Its business lending will triple in size relative to its end-2020 level by absorbing the micro-SME loans and the Lombard book.

It is expected that about 450 Ulster Bank employees will be entitled to transfer to PTSB.

The first steps of the transfer will not occur until the end of 2022, so Ulster Bank customers need do nothing just yet and will get at least 60 days notice of any move to complete the transfer.

PTSB chief executive Eamonn Crowley (pictured) commented: “This is a decisive step in transforming Permanent TSB to be Ireland’s best personal and small business bank.

“It will give us much greater scale and business model diversification, along with many more customers and branches to fuel our ambition to grow and build a sustainable organisation for the future.”

Ulster Bank chief executive Jane Howard added: “Customers do not need to take any action at this time. I am confident that this deal with Permanent TSB will deliver a positive solution for our customers and our colleagues. We will continue to work with our colleagues and their representatives to manage this process in a fair and responsible manner.

“A key part of the process now is to complete the regulatory approvals. This is likely to take a number of months.”