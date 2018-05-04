04 May 2018 | 10.10 am

The government’s expanded Credit Guarantee Scheme is open for loan applications through Ulster Bank, the first bank to make the scheme operational.

The funding is aimed at SMEs that may have insufficient collateral and/or a perception of higher risk. Under the CGS, participating banks (Ulster Bank, AIB and Bank of Ireland) are given a government-backed guarantee for a significant percentage of the facility value.

Key features of CGS loans include facilities of between €10,000 and €1 million and terms of up to seven years. An eligible business must:

Be an enterprise that has fewer than 250 employees and either an annual turnover not exceeding €50m or an annual balance sheet total not exceeding €43m

Be involved in a commercial activity

Have a viable proposal

Have the ability to repay.

“The Credit Guarantee Scheme is particularly important because it is specifically designed for SMEs that may be finding it hard to access finance,” said Eddie Cullen (pictured), managing director of Ulster Bank’s commercial banking division.

“We understand that every business is different and has unique requirements, and it is important that we offer both sectoral expertise and specialist financing such as the SBCI scheme to ensure we are providing meaningful help to the very businesses that are driving the economy,” Cullen added.

Minister Pat Breen commented: “The previous Credit Guarantee Scheme has been very successful, with 560 facilities totalling €89 million sanctioned since it was launched in 2012, supporting 3,519 jobs. The new scheme has been expanded to provide even greater support for Irish SMEs to sustain and grow their businesses and increase the number of job opportunities across the country.”