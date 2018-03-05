UK Poll Points To Huge GDPR Fallout

05 Mar 2018 | 04.13 pm

A poll conducted by Crown Records Management in the UK suggests that British businesses could be overloaded by up to 37 million requests for personal data to be edited or deleted when the new General Data Protection Regulation comes into force this May.

The survey showed 71% of those polled would either definitely or possibly ask a company to edit or delete their data when the new regulation and its ‘right to be forgotten’ clause comes into force. In an adult UK population of 52.6 million this could result in 37.3 million requests.

The results from a representative sample of 2,000 members of the general public included:

25% said they would definitely ask for data to be edited to deleted — which amounts to 13.15 million requests

Only 8% gave a straight ‘no’ when asked if they would want data edited or deleted

More than 34% of 25-34 year-olds said they would definitely ask for their data to be edited or deleted

More than half of directors said they would definitely ask for their personal data to be changed or removed.

Crown Records regional manager David Fathers (pictured) said: “We were all aware that the public is increasingly interested in how their personal data is used and increasingly aware of its value and the dangers of its misuse. But for so many people to indicate they will ask for data to be edited or deleted will come as a shock to many businesses.

“Even if only the 25% who answered ‘definitely’ follow through with that intention then we could be looking at more than 16 million requests, which is an eye-watering figure.

“The likelihood is that the number of requests will in reality be fewer – what people say they will do and what they actually action is often different. But the results show that the data climate is changing and should nevertheless be a warning to businesses of what lies ahead.”

The GDPR will also bring huge fines for businesses which fail to comply with regulations and suffer data breaches — up to 4% of global turnover or €20m, whichever is greater.

The UK, which will still be part of the European Union when the regulation comes in, is already preparing legislation to mirror it after Brexit, so there will be no escape for UK businesses. And GDPR applies to any business which holds the personal data of European citizens, regardless where they are based.

The survey also revealed what kind of data people are interested in having deleted: