UK Online Florist Launches In Ireland

24 Aug 2019 | 09.00 am

British online florist Serenata Flowers is expanding into the Irish market.

The business, founded in 2003 and registered in Malta, services the UK market primarily, although it partners with international florists to organise deliveries abroad. Ireland is the first market outside the UK that Serenata has expanded into.

Serenata Flowers operates a direct-to-consumer model, delivering close to one million bouquets in the UK annually. The company works with its own growers and sources additional stock from auctions.

A range of 30 bouquets is available to Irish buyers, ranging in price from €30 to €50, with free 48-hour delivery.

Managing director Martin Johansson (pictured) said the business will bring a more affordable flower delivery service to Ireland. “We’re confident that our specially selected product range, designed with the Irish market in mind, will appeal to this new audience,” he added.

Established competitors for Serenata Flowers in Ireland include Interflora and Flowersmadeeasy.ie.