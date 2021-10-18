UK Buyer Acquires Poster Plan

18 Oct 2021 | 10.54 am

Talon Outdoor, the UK’s leading independent Out of Home media specialist, has acquired Kinetic Ireland, one of Ireland’s leading OOH specialists.

Poster Plan was established in 1990 by Simon Durham (60) and Carol Hogan and operates offices in Dublin and Belfast. The business delivers full OOH planning and buying capabilities for a wide range of agencies and clients.

Simon Durham (pictured) commented: “Today marks an exciting new chapter in our OOH journey and we are delighted to have completed the sale of the business to the Talon Group.

“Having been Talon’s exclusive partner in Ireland for some time, we have first-hand experience of their dynamism, forward-thinking and overall ambitions for showcasing the power of OOH.

“Arriving at this point wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering support of WPP/GroupM and their clients. We look forward to continuing that close working relationship with all Group M agencies and their clients.”

In its annual accounts filing, operating company Poster Plan Ltd said the pandemic had an adverse impact on operations through 2020. December 2020 trade debtors were €6.2m compared with €8.3m a year earlier, and creditors totalled €7.3m. Net worth at period end was €262,000.

Poster Plan Ltd’s shareholders are Simon Durhan 45%, Carol Hogan 25% and POA Holdings Ltd 30%. POA Holdings is connected with London company Portland Outdoor Advertising.

Poster Plan said it will continue to be the exclusive provider of OOH planning and buying services to GroupM’s client base in Ireland.

Bill Kinlay, CEO of GroupM Ireland, commented: “Talon entering the Irish market represents an important and progressive step as they bring their experience and expertise to bear here. GroupM is looking forward to continuing the excellent relationship that we have had with Poster Plan for over 20 years, and to building on this with Talon going forward.”