UK Architect HLM Opens Dublin Office

26 Sep 2019 | 11.37 am

UK architectural practice HLM Architects has opened a Dublin office at Fitzwilliam Place to offer its ‘thoughtful design’ approach to what it says is a growing number of clients in Ireland.

The firm, founded in the UK in 1964 by David Hutchinson, Graham Locke and Tony Monk, provides services that include architecture, interior architecture, landscape architecture, master planning and environmental sustainability.

HLM already has an office in Belfast from which it has undertaken several projects in the Republic, including the the urgent care centre for Children’s Health Ireland at Connolly Hospital.

The 180 strong team employed by the practice has completed projects in sectors including education, healthcare, residential, hospitality and leisure, defence, workplace and culture.

Director Nick Beecroft (pictured) said: “Through this expansion we have reinforced our commitment and offering to our ambitious clients in the Ireland market. The new HLM base ensures we are better suited than ever to create memorable places across Ireland, always understanding the needs of the people who use them.

“We are continually developing our already strong network in Dublin and are really excited to explore the opportunities across all our sectors.”