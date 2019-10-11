UHY Farrelly Dawe White Hire BCK Duo

11 Oct 2019 | 10.45 am

Accountancy firm UHY Farrelly Dawe White has expanded its team of professionals to 75 people with the addition of Darren Connolly and Alison Gray, who join from BCK in Dublin.

UHY FDW has offices in Dublin, Balbriggan, Dundalk and Newry.

Managing director Alan Farrelly (pictured) commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Darren Connolly and Alison Gray to the UHY FDW family. They have developed strong relationships with their clients over the years and we share a common vision of providing excellent client service every time. This expansion will allow us to enhance our services to our existing and new clients through our combined capabilities and specialisms.”

“We are upgrading our Balbriggan office, as the majority of the team joining UHY FDW will operate from this location. We have also opened a new office at 4 Waterloo Road in Dublin 4, where a number of our team will be based.”

Fellow director Michael Bellew added: “UHY International is continually expanding globally and is now located in more than 300 major business centres in over 100 countries. We want to remain one of the top accounting firms in the Irish market and will explore all opportunities for growth across Ireland and beyond.”

UHY Farrelly Dawe White says it is a director-led, full service practice with clients spanning large corporates to the individual owner-managed and family-run businesses. The firm was formed in 1989 and is celebrating 30 years in business this year.

Accountancy network UHY International unites independent professionals and accountancy firms worldwide and counts more than 8,000 under its umbrella.