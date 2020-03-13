Udemy Expands Dublin Office

13 Mar 2020 | 02.14 pm

Online learning provider Udemy has opened its expanded EMEA headquarters in Dublin, following a recent commitment by Japanese investor Benesse Holdings to invest €45m in the company.

Udemy was founded by Turkish national Eren Bali (pictured), who says his love of mathematics and chess led him to using online learning resources on his journey to winning a silver medal in the International Math Olympiad.

According to the company: “After online learning changed his life, Eren partnered with co-founders Oktay Caglar and Gagan Biyani toward a common goal: to make quality education more accessible and improve lives through learning.”

The company is now the world’s largest online learning destination, with millions mastering skills from c.57,000 instructors who teach more than 150,000 courses on topics from programming and data science to leadership and team building.

Chief executive Gregg Coccari said: “As a global business with a mission to improve lives through learning, Udemy is proud that we selected Dublin as our EMEA hub back in 2014. As we significantly expand our Dublin presence by building out our own space, we are reminded of what initially drew us to Ireland: world-class technical and business talent and an accessible base for the larger region.”

EMEA managing director Bill O’Shea added: “Dublin is a mission-critical global office for Udemy. Unlike other employers who may have employees in discrete functions in Ireland, we’re attracting and investing in employees across our entire business, from engineering and product to sales and content acquisition.”

The new office extends to c. 2,000 square metres.

Udemy for Business offers an employee training and development platform with access to thousands of courses, learning analytics, as well as the ability to host and distribute their own content.

Details of available Udemy jobs in Dublin are listed here.