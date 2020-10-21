Údarás Expo Showcases Food & Drink

21 Oct 2020 | 02.20 pm

Food and drink products from the Gaeltacht will be showcased in an online expo on October 27 and 28 as part of Údarás na Gaeltachta’s 40th anniversary celebrations.

The Gaeltacht Food & Drink EXPO 2020 will feature products that the authority says have garnered worldwide attention in recent years, and will emphasise the significant progress made in the sector over the four decades with the agency’s support.

The expo will go out across Údarás na Gaeltachta’s social media channels, with c.40 Gaeltacht companies from the food and drink sector joining the show. There will be an opportunity to meet the producers, taste the cookery demonstrations (virtually), learn some recipes, connect with the companies and purchase the produce.

Chief executive Mícheál Ó hÉanaigh said: “The companies that have now developed international food and drink brands, and also the smaller companies that we support to grow and develop, are a significant source of pride for us and the Gaeltacht community. This is a very important sector for the Gaeltacht with nearly a quarter of the jobs we support involved in the food and drink sector.

“The pandemic has highlighted the need to support indigenous produce of all types, and especially during lockdown. The Gaeltacht Food & Drink EXPO 2020 will give the public, both at home and abroad, an opportunity to get to know gaeltacht food and drink products and producers, and it will give them a chance to get a virtual taste of the high quality produce available.”

Among those on the list are Folláin jams and marmalades from Cork, Achill Island sea salt, Aran Islands Goat’s Cheese from Inis Mór and whiskey from Sliabh Liag Distillery in the Donegal Gaeltacht.

According to the agency: “It is clear from the national and international brands that have been created and developed by Gaeltacht producers that excellence can be achieved in this sector in Gaeltacht areas. Not only will the Expo highlight these strong brands, it will also afford the opportunity to smaller producers, who are starting out on their journey, to showcase their products to the public.”

Around a quarter of all jobs supported by Údarás are in the sector, for a total of c.1,750 people. The companies involved sell more than €160m annually and export €76m worth of goods.

The authority highlights some of the companies as case studies on its website here.

Photo: Skelligs Chocolate, located in the Kerry Gaeltacht at St Finians Bay, The Glen, Ballinskelligs. (Pic:Valerie O’Sullivan)