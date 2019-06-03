UCD’s Smurfit School Enters EU Top 25

03 Jun 2019 | 08.48 am

UCD’s Smurfit Executive Development programme has jumped five places in the Financial Times global ranking of business schools and has made it into the European Top 25.

The study, which assesses performance on criteria including course quality, faculty and diversity, showed Smurfit Executive Development ranking in the top 50 for multiple categories, including aims achieved (33rd) and new skills and learning (44th).

The new facilities at the Blackrock campus were also ranked highly, contributing to the advance in position.

Dean of the school Prof. Anthony Brabazon said: “Ireland’s economy is now ranked as the seventh most competitive in the world and talent management is one of the key indicators contributing to this position. UCD Smurfit School adds to the world-class infrastructure to both attract and retain multinationals with our fourth consecutive Financial Times ranking.

“Attaining this recognition from highly regarded international rankings is a key benchmark of our offering against the very best in the world. As the standard-bearer in the delivery of executive and graduate business education in Ireland, we continue to be competitive and advance on a global scale.”

Executive Development director Helen Brophy added: “Ranked in the top 25 in Europe and 43rd globally, our leadership position in Ireland demands that we set the pace and that we consistently deliver programmes of the highest distinction. To maintain this elite status for our open enrolment programmes, sustained and strategic investment in high calibre faculty, growth of elite global alliances, and maintenance of prestigious accreditations are required.”

Diplomas and short courses offer executives the latest academic theory and business knowledge applicable to real life situations. The programmes include business finance, coaching, strategy, leadership development, corporate governance, and sales and business development.

Photo: Helen Brophy and Prof. Anthony Brabazon. (Pic: Shane O’Neill, SON Photographic)