UCD Staging Digital Leadership Programme

30 Mar 2018 | 11.22 am

Digital realities in today’s world make it imperative for senior executives to have a firm grasp of their company’s digital future, and if they don’t already the UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School can help, with a three-day digital leadership programme on 25-27 April 2018.

Leading the Digital Strategy & Leadership programme will be Professor Venkat Venkatraman (pictured) and Prof. Christopher Sprague of the Boston University Questrom School of Business, along with Prof. Patrick Gibbons, academic director of Smurfit Executive Development at UCD.

Participants will be able to evaluate their own digital strategy with the academics, who will share strategic guidance and the best-practice tactical insights alongside industry digital pioneers including Martin Curley, senior vice president and global digital practice lead at Mastercard.

The course uses dynamic and interactive teaching methods, including classroom discussions, lectures and practical exercises. Following the course, which takes place at the UCD Smurfit Graduate Business School in Blackrock, Co. Dublin, there is a post-programme four-month follow-on diagnostics module.

According to Prof. Gibbons: “This programme is designed for senior leaders in traditional and emerging businesses who are grappling with the challenges of addressing competition from new players with new business models; identifying how their current source of advantage can be extended into the digital future; scaling their current advantages with the deployment of digital tools; and who are eager to develop a toolkit that facilitates deeper conversations among management teams about the competitive imperative that is digital business.

“From CEOs, CTOs and CMOs, to operations managers, technology officers and R&D leaders, anyone whose responsibilities require forward, innovative business thinking will benefit from attending.”

Participant Criteria

Participants should have at least five years management experience and hold a primary degree or equivalent professional qualification. Consideration will also be given to applicants who do not hold a primary degree but whose depth of industry or organisational experience makes them suitable participants.

The first phase on Wednesday April 25 will involve sharing perspectives on strategic issues facing participants and how digital influences these issues, as well as developing the learning group and learning from each other. The second phase occupies the other two days on April 26 and 27, and includes these topics:

The Digital Matrix Overview: Every Industry Is Digital

Working Session #1: Your Organisation’s Digital Readiness

An Industry Case: The Digital Matrix in Automotive – From Transportation to Mobility

Working Session #2: Applying the Digital Matrix to Your Industry

Lessons from the Digital Front Lines: Martin Curley, Senior Vice President, Global Digital Practice Lead at Mastercard

‘Monday Morning’: Implementation Steps and Diagnostics Review

Your Digital Journey: With UCD Smurfit Executive Development and BU Questrom advisors.

The third phase is the post-programme remote phase, and will include asynchronous modules complemented by two webinars and a facilitated online community with structure discussions. The cost of the three-day programme is €3,350.

There’s more information at the business school website and a brochure to download here.