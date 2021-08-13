UCD Diploma To Boost Corporate Governance Standards

13 Aug 2021 | 09.00 am

Sponsored Content

With Corporate Governance issues becoming increasingly important across all areas of business, the Diploma in Corporate Governance at UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School will impart the technical knowledge necessary to support the varied tasks required of senior executives in governance roles and current and prospective company directors.

The one-year part-time programme, delivered across two 12-week semesters, offers an in-depth exposure to all aspects of Corporate Governance, including the legal and regulatory framework relevant to company directors and board members, and behavioural and psychological issues relevant to boards. The key strength of the programme is the peer-to-peer learning from the highly experienced participants in the Corporate Governance classes.

Improving Governance Standards

Prof. Niamh Brennan established the UCD Centre for Corporate Governance in 2002 with the aim of improving governance standards. She was motivated by her experience of having become a non-executive director of a financial institution and finding that there was no education and training available to support her in the role.

“I wasn’t the only person in that position, which is why I set up the Centre for Corporate Governance,” Prof. Brennan recalls. “What pleases me most is when students say they learned a lot more than they had expected on our programmes. At least half of what people learn is from each other, as there are a lot of experienced people on the courses.”

The Centre began by offering short courses for directors and then moved on to customised courses for the boards of organisation. “After that I developed the postgraduate Diploma in Corporate Governance,” Prof. Brennan adds. “I think doing it that way over three years contributed to getting it off the ground successfully.”

Participants on the one-year, part-time accredited diploma programme attend lectures, generally on Monday and Tuesday evenings. “They learn what corporate governance is and the regulatory aspect,” says Prof. Brennan. “Almost always when things go awry, it comes down to behavioural issues and social psychology, and we delve into the soft side of governance to cover that. We also cover the board and its purpose, and the audit, nominations and remuneration committees. In addition the course has modules on risk management and other areas.”

Programme Benefits

Participants in the Diploma programme will:

• Appreciate corporate governance in an overall business context, including origins, definitions, and mechanisms

• Actively participate in current debates on challenges and developments in corporate governance, including analysis of real-life case studies

• Compare and contrast alternative corporate governance approaches internationally

• Work with like-minded peers, sharing insight and experiences combined with guest lectures from highly regarded senior level managers and practitioners.

Prof. Brennan adds: “There is increasing recognition of the value of good corporate governance in organisations, and having a qualification in corporate governance on a CV is very worthwhile. People who have the Diploma in Corporate Governance find themselves sought after as executives and non-executive directors.”

The next programme begins on 7 September 2021 and applications are open. For more information on the UCD Diploma in Corporate Governance, visit www.smurfitschool.ie