UCD Announces Business School Expansion

22 Jan 2019 | 12.23 pm

UCD College of Business has announced that the new UCD Moore Centre for Business will open in September 2019.

The development is being part-funded by a donation from Angela Moore, widow of George Moore, a successful Irish-American businessman who died in 2013.

UCD said the €20m investment will ‘fuse’ the UCD Lochlann Quinn School of Business facilities at the UCD Belfield campus with a new space currently under construction.

Features will include interactive learning environments, extensive co-working zones, and “transformative learning experiences to integrate data analysis with real-world problem solving”.

The new facility will also have a 320-seat lecture theatre, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Hub, Media Suite, Skills Quarter Support Area, and THINK Lab.

Prof. Anthony Brabazon, Dean of UCD College of Business, commented: “The UCD Moore Centre for Business will allow current and future students to learn in an environment that celebrates innovation, creativity and adaptability—characteristics we know to be valued in the workforce and society as we face bold and audacious global challenges.”

Dr Maeve Houlihan, Associate Dean of the UCD College of Business, added: “Our students have told us that when we change spaces it changes how we teach and what is learned. This is about students, about business, about society and about changing the way we live and work. This is the future of business education.”

Photo: UCD Dean of Business Prof. Anthony Brabazon with Maeve Houlihan and business school students