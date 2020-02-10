UCC Opens ‘The Hub’ Student Support Centre

10 Feb 2020 | 11.38 am

University College Cork has opened its new centre for student support services, following a €17.5m investment.

Called The Hub, the centre extends over five floors in one of the oldest buildings on the UCC campus, 170-year-old Windle Medical building. It unites student services at a single point of contact for 26,000 undergraduate and post-graduate students.

The Hub will house various student support services, student clubs and societies, while also providing flexible study, teaching and event spaces.

Among the services to operate from the new building are the Careers Service, Disability Support Service, UCC Plus, Student Well-being, Peer Support and the Student Experience Office.

Two of the main event spaces, which overlook Cork city, have been named after the first female physicians to graduate in UCC. Dr Dora Allman and Dr Lucy E Smith both graduated from the University in 1898.

Dr Allman was the first female medical graduate of UCC and was the first women to be appointed as Chief Medical Officer in a Mental Hospital in Ireland and Great Britain. Lucy Smith became Cork’s first female obstetrician, as well as visiting physician to Cork Women’s Prison.

A new radio station has also been incorporated into the Hub, while a large multi-purpose event space, the Atrium, makes up the majority of the ground floor.

The old anatomy lecture theatre has been transformed into a 70-seater indoor amphitheatre, while a new public space between the Hub and the Quad will allow for outdoor student and community events.

The Hub development, which is energy efficient and fully accessible, was financed by the European Investment Bank.

Professor Patrick O’Shea, President of UCC, said that the university has created a new beating heart in its campus, while respecting the location’s past.

“By bringing our student services together under one roof, we are improving the student experience, while we hope the Hub with its unique event spaces will be a vibrant addition to the cultural capital of our region,” he added.

O’Donnell+Tuomey were appointed as architects for the Hub. “The team has skilfully conserved the fabric of original heritage building and provided modern new spaces which are sympathetic to the overall environment of the university campus,” said Mark Poland, director of buildings and estates with the architectural firm.