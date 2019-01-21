UCC Launches Food Institute

21 Jan 2019 | 08.30 am

University College Cork has officially launched Food Institute UCC, the biggest concentration of food-related resources in Ireland.

The college says that the Institute provides a unifying brand for all UCC food stakeholders and will be a focal point for industry engagement.

Institute director Jim Corbett said: “The Food Institute will make a strategic contribution to regional and national food industry development, innovation and success, and which builds upon the strong UCC food legacy.”

According to Corbett, the college has secured €142m of food-related income since 2012. He added that the Food Institute will have a strong industry focus on delivering innovative science and technologies.

Michael Creed, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, commented: “I understand that 16% of UCC students are international, a reflection of the reputation of the college globally. As of 2018, UCC offers a joint degree programme in Food Science with the Beijing Technology and Business University.

“Given the uncertain challenges posed by Brexit, collaboration with other European and international institutes by UCC in areas of research and education can only strengthen and enhance the competitiveness and sustainability of Ireland’s agri-food industry.”

Photo: Michael Creed (centre) with Prof. Thia Hennessey (left), Jim Corbett, UCC deputy president Prof. John O’Halloran (right) and Darina Allen of Ballymaloe Foods. (Pic: Gerard McCarthy)