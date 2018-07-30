UCC Awarded Ibec’s KeepWell Mark

30 Jul 2018 | 11.41 am

University College Cork has become the first third-level educational institution in the country to acquire Ibec’s KeepWell Mark.

The KeepWell Mark demonstrates an organisation’s commitment to improving the lives of those who work for it. The accreditation is determined through an auditing process and benchmarking against a set of standards across eight business practice areas and on-site assessments.

The Uuniversity has a formal 2017-2022 plan relating to improving induction, employee wellbeing and professional development programmes, and also provides a range of classes, workshops and initiatives for staff members.

These programmes include samba, art relief classes, yoga and mindfulness sessions and a variety of workshops on themes such as stress management, personal finance and sleep.

UCC president Patrick O’Shea said: “Not only does UCC confirm our commitment to the wellbeing of our colleagues here on campus but it also helps to ensure that the principles of health and well-being extend beyond the workplace and into the lives of our families and communities.”

UCC’s human resource director Barry O’Brien commented: “This achievement is a culmination of the expertise, collaboration, energy and enthusiasm which permeates right across the university. This award further validates UCC’s position as the number one employer of choice in the Higher Education sector.”

Photo (l-r): Danny McCoy of Ibec, Sylvia Curran, Patrick O’Shea and Barry O’Brien