U And I Group Retreats From Donnybrook

05 May 2021 | 08.21 am

U and I Group plc is offloading its unsuccessful office redevelopment project Donnybrook House in D4 with an asking price of €27m.

U and I Group in partnership with Colony NorthStar acquired the former AIB Visa premises (pictured) and redesigned and extensively refurbished the building, increasing the net lettable space in the six-level building by 37%.

Donnybrook House was brought to market in October 2018. Selling agents Savills say the office building is “strategically positioned within walking distance of central business district”, and there is potential rent roll of c.€2m per annum once fully let.

The property’s current rent roll is of €680,000 from tenants such as Mark Anthony Brands, DRES and Raw Gyms.

“With limited vacant office sales in Dublin, the sale presents a unique opportunity for investors at an opportune time given the re-opening of the economy and the associated revival of offices and retail,” say Savills.

In January, U and I Group reported an interim loss of £50m and announced an accelerated disposals programme to generate cash and pay down debt.

The company also announced a 41% reduction in staff headcount from FY2020, completing by June 2021, and the exit of the company CEO and CFO.