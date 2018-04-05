Most Firms Fail Supply Chain Brexit Test

05 Apr 2018 | 09.15 am

Almost two-thirds of Irish businesses have not yet reviewed their supply chain to gauge the impact of Brexit, according to data from BDO’s quarterly optimism index.

The accountancy firm’s research has found that most Irish businesses are still unprepared for any change in Ireland’s trading relationship with the UK.

BDO surveyed 350 firms, and found that just short of a quarter of respondents believe they are more prepared for Brexit than their suppliers and customers.

• Download BDO Optimism Index Q1 2018

Managing partner Michael Costello (pictured) commented: “Brexit will hit Ireland’s unprepared supply chains hard. Although there is no clarity as to what the full costs of Brexit will be, the one certainty is that there will be a requirement for exporters and importers to make declarations and pay customs duties. This will involve costs for customs compliance and additional costs associated with delays at borders.

“Examining the supply chain is vital to reducing the potential negative impact of Brexit on a business and alleviating associated costs. It is the first move a business should make when examining the potential Brexit impact and the first step to attaining a Brexit competitive advantage. We would strongly urge all Irish businesses to take practical steps to examine their supply chain as soon as possible.”

Otherwise, the report highlights there was a strong finish to 2017, with 51% of businesses recording increases activity and 30% advising that their activity levels had stayed the same. One in five respondents reported reduced turnover.

The survey also reports that projected business activity continues to be muted and is noticeably weaker than it was in previous years.

Employment levels have remained relatively stable, with 74% of businesses saying their employment levels are the same as the last quarter. 18% indicate they have seen an increase on employment levels, and just 7% of businesses reported that their employment levels are down.